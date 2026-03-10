Malawi Government Lauds JCED for Promoting Environmental Stewardship Among Faith Leaders and Chiefs

The Malawi Government has commended the Jesuit Centre for Ecology and Development (JCED) for its tireless efforts in promoting environmental conservation, noting that the organization’s initiatives complement government strategies to protect Malawi’s natural resources.

Chief Land Management Training Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture, Anderson Kawejere, made the remarks during a faith leaders’ workshop organized by JCED with support from Trocaire Malawi.

The workshop brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to discuss ways to advance agroecology and environmental stewardship in Malawi, sharing experiences and best practices in sustainable land management and climate change mitigation.

Kawejere emphasized the importance of collaboration in tackling the country’s environmental challenges. “JCED has been a valuable partner in our quest for sustainable land management and environmental conservation. Their work in promoting agroecology and environmental stewardship is vital in mitigating the impacts of climate change,” he said.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to environmental protection, referencing key policies such as the National Environmental Policy and the Climate Change Management Policy, and stressed that partnerships with organizations like JCED are crucial to achieving these goals.

Brother Reuben Chifundo Nazombe, Acting Executive Director of JCED, welcomed the government’s recognition and reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development across Malawi.

In her remarks, Trocaire Malawi Country Director Wamuyu Manyara called for a mindset shift among communities regarding environmental care. “Communities must take ownership of environmental stewardship and hold leaders accountable for resource management,” she said.

JCED’s work centers on sustainable agriculture, climate resilience, and environmental conservation, supporting smallholder farmers and advocating for policies that protect the environment while promoting sustainable development.

