CEAR Accuses Blantyre City Council of Shutting Down Limbe Offices Without Proof of Debt

Operations of the railway system in southern Malawi were temporarily disrupted on Tuesday after officials from the Blantyre City Council, led by Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman, ordered the closure of offices belonging to Central East African Railways (CEAR) in Limbe, triggering a confrontation over alleged unpaid city rates.

In a strongly worded public notice issued on March 10, CEAR said the council officials stormed its Limbe premises around 10:30 a.m. and instructed staff to vacate the offices so that the building could be locked, claiming the railway operator had failed to pay city rates.

However, CEAR has dismissed the allegation, saying the council did not provide any formal documentation or written statement to support the claim at the time of the closure.

The company said the officials proceeded with the shutdown despite attempts by its representatives to explain that all invoices previously issued by the council had already been settled.

The move sparked concern within the company because the closure extended beyond administrative offices to critical operational infrastructure.

According to CEAR, council officials also instructed staff at the Control Centre of Operations (CCO) to leave the building. The facility is responsible for coordinating and monitoring train movements and plays a central role in ensuring safe railway operations.

CEAR warned that interrupting operations at the control centre could pose serious safety risks as the centre is responsible for coordinating train traffic and preventing accidents along the railway line.

Following the incident, the railway company said it immediately engaged the Department of Finance at the Blantyre City Council to verify the alleged debt.

After reviewing council records and statements, CEAR said it was confirmed that the company does not owe any outstanding city rates or debt on all properties under its management, which fall within the framework of the concession agreement between the railway operator and the Government of Malawi.

The company has described the closure as both disruptive and disappointing, particularly because it believes the action was taken without proper verification.

“As a law-abiding company, CEAR remains committed to fulfilling all its statutory obligations and maintaining transparent and cooperative relationships with public institutions,” the company said in the statement signed by Executive Manager C.M. Singh.

CEAR further expressed concern about what it called the conduct of the council officials involved in the incident, saying such actions risk undermining essential transport operations and stakeholder confidence.

The railway operator said it is now engaging relevant authorities to ensure similar incidents are resolved through proper verification and communication processes in future.

Central East African Railways operates Malawi’s railway network under a concession arrangement with the government and plays a key role in freight transport and regional trade.

The temporary closure of its Limbe offices raised questions about the coordination between local authorities and strategic infrastructure operators, particularly when actions taken by councils have the potential to disrupt critical national services.

CEAR has since appealed for patience from the public and its stakeholders while the matter is being addressed.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :