Standard Bank tees off SKC memorial golf with K20 million donation

Standard Bank of Malawi Plc has pumped in K20 million into the inaugural Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation Fundraising golf tournament slated for 28 March 2028 at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

The SKC Foundation, a charity organisation established in memory of the late Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima by his widow, Mary, aims to raise funds to procure dialysis machines and monitors for strategic public hospitals as guided by the Ministry of Health, addressing the country’s acute shortage of these life-saving machines.

Standard Bank Chief Executive Officer Phillip Madinga said the Bank is proud to partner with the SKC Foundation on the timely and life-changing initiative.

“Matters of health, especially kidney failure, are affecting many Malawians, and we are aligning ourselves with the government’s goal of improved health for all individuals in the 2063 Malawi development agenda,” Madinga.

Sean Chilima, a Trustee of the SKC Foundation and son to the late Vice President, expressed gratitude to Standard Bank for setting the tone for the fundraising event.

“We thank the Standard Bank for their generous donation, which will go directly towards procuring much-needed dialysis equipment,” he said, calling on other institutions to emulate the example set by Standard Bank.

The country’s public health facilities face a dire shortage of dialysis machines, resulting in preventable deaths.

The late Chilima tragically lost his life in a military plane crash on June 10, 2024 along with eight others.

The late Dr. Chilima, a renowned corporate icon, philanthropist, and politician, left behind a legacy of service to the needy, and the golf tournament aims to continue his mission.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :