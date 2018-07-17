MCP councillor kills cyclist, arrested

Malawi Police in Chitipa have arrested a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) councillor for Zambwe ward in the district for allegedly killing a pedal cyclist through reckless driving.

Chitipa police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka said Newton Sibale hit 78 year old Nickson Botha at Lufita Trading Centre on Sunday.

“He was over speeding, in the process, he wanted to overtake another vehicle and hit the cyclist,” said Simwaka.

He said Sibale was expected to appear before court on Tuesday to answer charges of causing death by reckless driving.

Police spokesman said Botha sustained serious multiple injuries due to the impact of the accident.

He said an angry mob severely damaged the vehicle before setting it on fire.

Sibale, 48, hails from Ibanda village while Botha hailed from Lufita village all from chief Mwaulambiya’s area in Chitipa.

