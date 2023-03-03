MCP dares Reverend Munthali to provide evidence of corruption

Tonse Alliance government main partner, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has challenged its former National Publicity Secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali to provide evidence of corruption he alleged to be the reason for his resignation.

The outspoken Munthali on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, tendered his resignation from both his position in the party as well as Special Advisor to the President on Peace, Reconciliation and National Unity, citing the ‘prevailing governance atmosphere marred by persistent corruption allegations and related scandals’.

In his memorandum to the Office of the Secretary General of MCP and the Office of the Secretary to the President and Cabinet, the man of God lamented that despite the gains made so far against some external forces beyond their control, the government had not provided the type of leadership and direction that would meet the hopes of Malawians for a better life in the foreseeable future.

“To be forthright, Your Excellency, our word on the myriad of governance issues rocking the country has hitherto fallen short of such appropriate or adequate action as would give assurance and hope to Malawians that things will get better soon enough,” wrote Munthali.

But reacting to the development, MCP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma dared Munthali to provide evidence of the alleged corruption cases.

“In his two separate letters of resignation, Reverend Munthali cites governance challenges and alleged corruption as a basis for his resignation. As per His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to the fight against corruption, we urge Reverend Munthali to bring forward any evidence of alleged corruption to relevant institutions to help fight the vice,” reads part of the letter Ching’oma issued on Thursday morning.

However, the party wished Munthali well in his new life, stressing that the controversial pastor was an asset to the team.

“And we are grateful for the contributions he has made over the years,” Ching’oma says in the letter.

Reverend Munthali on Thursday refused to grant interviews to journalists, saying he was not in a mood for speaking to the media.

