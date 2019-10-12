MCP defiant, refuses to appoint permanent Leader of Opposition

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is defiant, saying it can only appoint a permanent Leader of Opposition in parliament after a Constitutional Court ruling on the presidential election result challenge.

Acting Leader of Opposition Lobin Lowe said he will continue holding the post until the court makes a verdict on the matter.

“We will have to wait until we know who won the elections and that can be done after the court makes its ruling,” he said.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, who is supposed to be the Leader of Opposition, is boycotting parliament, claiming President Peter Mutharika robbed him of his presidency during the May 21 polls.

However, Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa said the position of acting Leader of Opposition is illegal, arguing that the position is not recognised by Parliament Standing Orders, rules that govern how the National Assembly operates.

He asked the MCP to appoint a perment person to that position.

However, legal expert Justin Dzonzi who is also executive director of Justice Link, said the issue is tricky and it is up to Parliament to regularise the arrangement.

The House rose sine die on Friday.

