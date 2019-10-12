Pastor Esau Banda to launch 35 books

Pastor Esau Banda is set to launch 35 books on November 17, 2019 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe which have been written in one year.

In an interview, the Lilongwe based pastor said subjects tackled in the set of 35 books are cross-cutting ranging from marriage, academic excellence, success, hope, breakthroughs, the Holy Spirit and leadership among others.

The book launch will take place from 12 noon to 2:00 pm, and the proceeds will be channelled towards the construction of a church auditorium in Area 49.

The Senior Pastor for Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) said writing 35 books in a year is the work of the Holy Spirit, giving an example from the Bible times when men and women of God were inspired by the Holy Spirit to write.

He said the other source of drive was the need to urgently pass on the message of hope and life that God has mandated PICC to proclaim to the dying and hopeless world.

“To say the truth, these books are heavily anointed and people should expect to have supernatural encounters in the course of reading them. In addition, there is nothing as liberating as knowledge of the truth,” he said.

Pastor Banda said knowledge of truth liberates people, therefore, readers should apply the insights packaged in the books, they should expect to be set free from such forces as stagnation, delays and other forms of bondage.

Banda said writing 35 books in one year should, in no way, mean that the content or quality of work is compromised.

“For your information, most ministers who pastor churches preach at least twice a week which translates to about 104 sermons in a year. Should we say that their messages or sermons are diluted because they are many? I don’t think so,” he said.

He, therefore, assured people that the content of each book is of high quality, not because of him but the anointing of the Holy Spirit under which the books have been written.

“Do not hesitate to get the books and read them for your own supernatural turnarounds. You will be glad you did,” Banda said.

He said readers should expect to be taken into higher realms of testimonies and transformation as theyread the new books.

Some of the key books in this new set of 35 include: Making Finances Work for Your Marriage, Rekindling Romance in Marriage, The Making of a Solid Church Leader, A Great Woman, Pathways to Success for Young People, Journey to the Top and Principles of Academic Excellence.

