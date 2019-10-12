MP Patrick Bandawe faces bankruptcy, risk losing parliamentary seat

Dedza East member of Parliament (MP Patrick Bandawe faces bankruptcy proceedings and risks losing his parliamentary seat if he fails to pay a debt of K13.8 million.

According to Commercial Court documents which Nyasa Times has seen, Bandawe owes MM (Operations) the sum of K13, 866, 315.95 plus interest at five per cent per annum from May 30, 2018 until the payment is made.

The court says this was the sum Bandawe was expected to pay the company since the judgement was made on May 30, 2018 which Bandawe had not challenged.

“…(You) must satisfy the court that you have a counterclaim, set-off or cross demand against the said MM (Operations) Limited which equals or exceeds the sum claimed by the said MM (Operations) Limited and which you could not set up in the action or other proceedings in which the judgment or order was obtained,” says the court document dated July 18, 2019.

It was not immediately known what type of business Bandawe and the company transacted.

According to laws, a legislator loses a parliamentary seat if the person is ‘an undischarged bankrupt having been adjudged or otherwise declared bankrupt under any law in force in the Republic’ according to Section 51 (1) d of the Constitution.

So far, no only one former MP Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira was declared bankrupt while in office.

He could not contest in May elections for the Mzimba Hora seat.

