Mist over Mwapasa promotion, MP writes Malawi Police Service Commission seeking details

Lilongwe Mpenu MP Eisenhower Mkaka has demanded to see documents and records from Malawi Police Service Commission on how a decision was arrived at to promote Duncan Mwapasa to deputy Inspector General of police in 2016.

In a letter seen by Nyasa Times dated October 10 to the commission, Mkaka, who is also the secretary general of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) requests the commission to furnish him with the meeting records, minutes and resolutions of the meeting of the commission that recommended and promoted Mwapasa to the position of deputy Inspector General of Police.

“I seek this information in my capacity as a member of parliament. This information is to help me in making an informed decision pertaining to a matter that is on the floor of the National Assembly,” says Mkaka.

Mkaka says section 155 of the Republican Constitution empowers the commission only to appoint persons to hold or act in offices in the police other than that of Inspector General of Police.

It is believed President Peter Mutharika single handedly promoted Mwapasa as deputy IG without due regard to the constitution.

The confirmation Mwapasa as Inspector General of Malawi Police Service (MPS), which has been differed after MCP blocked the motion on technicalities and through an injunction.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi last week moved a motion for the House to confirm Mwapasa, but MCP lawmakers opposed it, wondering why the House wanted to defy the constitutional provision in Section 154 (1).

Interim Leader of Opposition in Parliament Lobin Lowe argued that it was out of order for the House to proceed with the confirmation of an IG when incumbent Rodney Jose, currently on leave pending retirement, is constitutionally still IG.

Although Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka, defended the motion citing the Interpretation Act 30 (1), saying there is no point to withhold the confirmation because of this section as the law is clear, MCP still opposed the motion.

