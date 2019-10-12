Chinese contractor abandons Mombera University project

A Chinese contractor has abandoned the construction of Mombera University in Mzimba due to government failure to pay him.

Mombera University is the signature project of President Peter Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the north.

Officials fromn Anhui Foreign Economic Construction company said the government has not been honouring payment of advance working capital.

They however could not say how much the government owes them.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Lindiwe Chide has confirmed the development, saying talks are in progress with Treasury to release the money so that the contractor returns to the site.

The contractor has been working on a road network for the campus.

Mutharika officially unveiled the plague in 2015.

