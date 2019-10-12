Poly prey on Machinjiri after Chilomoni defeat

Polytechnic produced a great perfomance on Saturday as they beat Machinjiri Sisters 44-40 in the Rainbow Paints Blantyre and District Netball League at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Despite losing 67-28 in their early kick-off against Chilomoni Sisters, the students came with new ideas in their second game.

Blossoming with confidence, Polytechnic were a marvel to watch as they dominated the game especially on the middle where Eddah Mkombezi was operating.

Upfront, Alinafe Nene Chiwaya led the slaughtering campaign as she notched most of the baskets.

With her height,the sharp left hand of Chiwaya was a thorn to Machinjiri because any touch resulted into a basket.

Polytechnic also introduced Israellah Chirwa,who was not 100 percent fit after an injury,but she helped them alot with a super b perfomance.

Another player who was outstanding for Polytechnic was Faith Mugawa.

Mugawa,who is also the captain of the team said she was delighted to have collected maximum points.

“After loosing to Chilomoni we talked to each other and vowed to win the next game.Let me salute my colleagues for the wonderful perfomance and we are looking forward to our next game,” said Mugawa.

In another encounter on Saturday, Serenity sweated to beat Vicky Stars 59-37.

Vicky Stars from Lunzu township and comprised of youngsters displayed fantastic netball but lack of experience let them down.

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League

