Mothers Day jams with Symon and Kendal’s album launch

As mothers will be celebrating their precious and adorable significance in humanity on Tuesday, Lilongwe will not dry as beating of drums, plucking of guitars and percussions will be there to adding blitz a night before as the famous duo of Symon and Kendall will be launching their much awaited Natalia album at BICC.

Since it’s release, the title track, Natalia has become a darling to many, enjoying airwaves in many radio stations and in public gatherings.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Symon Kamlaka said the launch on Monday night is one way of the duo’s appreciation of the role mothers play in a society.

“Our album is about love, culture and sense of humanity hence our launch on mothers day which is aimed at giving the maximum entertainment to our mothers who are a pinnacle of humanity,” said Kamlaka who disclosed that the entery fee has been subsidized to K6000 to accommodate as many people as possible.

The duo started their musical journey in 2002 with their first album Nyembanyemba released in 2003.

With five albums to their name, Natalia comes after a break of five years which raised speculations that they disbanded.

“We have decided to release the album after a long time and so many speculations about our relationship. We want to show people that Symon and Kendall are intact, we are back with quality music ready to redifine ourselves both locally and internationally,” said Kamlaka who has been outside the country for some years.

Just like the duo, the show will be curtain rised by commedy acts of Zombia based Bikiton and Difikoti and Rute, a Malawian based in South Africa. There will also be a leading local gospel outfit The Great Angels Choir.

