MCP says DPP creating anarchy in Malawi to force President Mutharika declare state of emergency

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is deliberately creating chaos and anarchy in the country so that president Peter Mutharika is forced to declare state of emergency and suspend democracy.

MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka says this after three cabinet ministers who include Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi and Information minister Mark Botomani alleged on Friday that MCP, UTM and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are planning to assassinate police officers and burn markets to make Malawi ungovernable.

“DPP wants to create a situation of total chaos in Malawi so that APM (President Peter Mutharika) declares a state of emergency of which will see a lock down of Malawi and police/MDF out in full swing,” says Mkaka.

He said the MCP will wait for the outcome of the poll challenge case in the courts and respect the verdict.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali described as pathetic and shameful that the party was planning to cause chaos and anarchy in the country.

“We all know that it is the DPP which is cruel, a party that kills and petrol bombs government critics, the opposition and the human rights activists,” said Munthali.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party is peaceful.

“UTM is a party of progress. UTM is a party founded on democratic principles with aspirations for the advancement of all peoples in Malawi,” said Malunga.

Malunga asked the cabinet ministers to give evidence of their allegations.

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence said the DPP was now working against democracy by instilling fear in rights activists and trying to shut them up through unfounded allegations.

