Minister condemns rights  activist Mtambo shooting

Malawi government spokespersonand Information minister Mark Botomani has condemned the attempted assassination of rights activist Timothy Mtambo.

Assassins fired six bullets into Mtambo’s vehicle Friday night but the anti-Jane Ansah protest organizer managed to run away unhurt.

“We will do everything possible to protect human rights activists in the country,” said Botomani.

It was not known whether Botomani’s sentiments were a true reflection of the government stand on the issue amid heightened speculation that the assassins were state sponsored.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said Mtambo has reported the matter to police and the law enforcers would be investigating the matter.

The attempted assassination comes barely a day after three cabinet ministers, including Botomani and Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi said Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and the opposition have planned to assassinate police officers and burn markets to make Malawi ungovernable.

Mtambo is the chairperson of HRDC and also Executive Director of Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation.

