UTM undecided over candidate in by-election: Lost trust with Ansah-led MEC

The opposition UTM Party says it has not yet decided whether to field a parliamentary candidate in Lilongwe south constituency by-election or not as the party has no trust in Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct the poll.

MEC cancelled a parliamentary election in the area during the May 21 polls because of the death of UTM candidate, Agnes Penemulungu.

UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party was yet to conduct primary elections.

“We have completely lost trust in MEC. We cannot trust them to hold a credible election,” said Malunga.

He said it was bizarre for MEC to conduct the by-election when its credibility credentials are being challenged in court.

Registration for voters in the area closed on Friday.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said the party was ready for the by-election.

He said the party’s candidate Frank Mazizi was the likely winner in the by-election.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the party decided to field a candidate in the by-election although the party had lost trust in MEC.

He said the party had no choice but secure the parliamentary seat despite its misgivings with MEC holding the poll.

