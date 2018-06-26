MCP downplays decision of MP Chakwantha to revert to independent status

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has downplayed the decision by one of its legislators Louis Chankwantha to resign from the party in parliament to become independent.

Chankwantha, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South West, made the announcement Monday declaring that he will no longer be part of MCP MPs in parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament made the announcement on that Chankwantha has asked to be allocated a seat amongst independent MPs.

MCP publicity secretary oRev Maurice Munthali told Nyasa Times that the party has accepted the member’s resignations.

Munthali said: “Chankhwantha won on an independent ticket. He made a personal decision, taking into consideration so many factors, to join the Malawi Congress Party. It has pleased him to revert to his original position. We respect his rights and choices. As a party, we appreciate the services he rendered while he was in our fold”.

Chankwantha in his interview said he was still an MCP supporter.

He however, did not say whether he will fight the next election as an independent MP .

When asked about what is next for MCP in the Lilongwe south west constituency, Rev Munthali said: “As for the Malawi Congress Party, we will focus on retaining the Parliamentary Seat under a different representative of the people of Lilongwe South West Constituency. Our presence as a Party there is undoubtedly strong and we remain optimistic of retaining the seat after the 2019 polls and beyond”.

During his time in MCP , Chankwantha held several positions including Director of Youths as well as helping with the legal affairs of the party.

