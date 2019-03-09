MCP election manifesto launch set: Chakwera begins journey to woo voters 

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has painted Lilongwe in its party colours of red and green as the election season is in full swing in the run-up to the May 21 Tripartite Elections with the launch of its manifesto promising a better life for all.

MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera together with his running mate Sidik Mia will be the first rolling to show Malawians what they will offer the country if they win the elections by launching its election manifesto at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Saturday and proceed to a mass rally at Masintha Ground.

Chakwera said the manifesto “emanates from the people”.

Hesaid his party has identified non-negotiable pillars it hopes would transform the socio-economic spheres for Malawi to become the productive nation that it was meant to be.

The MCP president aid the bedrock of the party’s manifesto rested on MCP’s cornerstones of discipline, unity, obedience and loyalty which would work to put in place an effective public service system delivery for all Malawians.

Highlights of the MCP manifesto also include Chakwer’as ‘Hi-5’ which are; Servant leadership, uniting Malawi, prospering together, ending corruption and rule of law.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali told Nyasa Times that Malawians can be assured that in MCP they will get what they are, overwhelmingly, looking for “competence and honesty” rather than grand promises and wild rhetoric.

He said MCP understands its electorate’s concerns and that Chakwera will deliver his message to wavering voters through the manifesto which provides answers to inequality and poverty.

Chakwera knows that MCP has to do things differently this time around having been consistently coming in second at the polls. Since multi-party democracy in 1994. the party lost three presidential bids; in 1999 to Bakili Muluzi, in 2004 and 2009 to Bingu wa Mutharika.

For Chakwera this will be his second election, both as MP and presidential contestant. He was second best to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Peter Mutharika in the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections.

Commentators have observed that Chakwera’s leadership so far shows that he learnt a lot from MCP’s past defeats.

MCP was the first party to hold its elective convention and party primaries.

“When he was elected at the convention, he acted swiftly; to build his party in setting the tone on the political scene in the country and going on to win big in landmark By-Elections in October 2017.

“He has dealt with divisions within the party with swag and led MCP to be the first to hold a convention and the first to hold primaries ahead of May 21 elections,” wrote newspaper columnist MoseS Micheal-Phiri.

Chakwera was also the first presidential aspirant to unveil his running-mate Sidik Mia, who is also MCP vice-president, on December 2, 2018 during a rally held in Monkey Bay, Mangochi.

“By picking Mia as running mate three months to the nomination exercise Chakwera scored a point. He must have been laughing his lungs out when some parties came out of the Comesa Hall half broken with questionable characters as running mates.

“For the past five years, Chakwera has shown that it is not in his blood to do things at the last minute and it seems he is getting it right,” Micheal-Phiri wrote.

And now Chakwera will be the first to unveil election manifesto. The early bird catches the worm.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :