Aspiring MP Tony Ngalande in hot car syndicate

It never rain, but pours for the Balaka North independent aspirant Tony Ngalande as he fights too numerous battles as a result of his crooked behaviour.

A week after he was manhandled and taught a lesson in Mozambique for defrauding his colleagues in hot cars syndicate, Ngalande is facing a lot of pressure to pay back numerous debts that could even render him bankrupt way before May 21 polls.

Ngalande who pushed his mishap in Mozambique to fellow contestants, was apprehended and severely beaten by his business counterparts who alleged he swindled them of money in a failed transaction of a hot car amounting to MK40 million.

It was reported in the media that he was doing some shady deals with some Mozambicans.

Said one of the sources: “It is strongly believed that they were in the business of selling hot cars (stolen cars), Tony took some money from buyers and never shared with his friends.”

But Ngalande only refuted rumours of his death saying it was not true that he was dead but rather he was a live.

Contrary to the true version, Ngalande gave out his version in which he alleged that he was robbed MK18 Million at Malawi Mozambique boarder by a group of thugs believed to have been systematically arranged by Nelita Pondamale.

“Pondamale came to my home after earlier in the day called me to inform that he has some guys who are selling a 15 tonne truck. Since I have been looking for the truck for my campaign, I decided to go and check it. When I went there since it was dark I saw a group of armed gang of thugs who were after me. They started beating me and snatched money amounting MK18m,” he said

He said the issue is currently under investigations to track down Pondamale.

However, Ngalande contradicted himself when he also suggested on social media that his political opponents are the ones who plotted his abduction.

Ngalande is currently standing as independent and out of 8 candidates, his main challenger is the incumbent legislator Lucius Banda.

Lucius Banda, Soldier as he is popularly known refused to comment more on the matter when he was contacted.

Banda said that Ngalande himself is better placed to know what happened to him and who he was dealing with.

He, however, confirmed to have been confronted by Ngalande on a Facebook post which according to Ngalande insinuated that Lucius was happy with his Mozambique episode.

“Of course I received a text from Tony about my Facebook post. I didn’t even bother to reply because I believe that every person ought to be a master of his own fate,” said Banda, who refused to comment further on the matter.

But reports reaching this publication indicates that the scene has opened a can of worms for Ngalande to the effect that most people who he has defrauded are now knocking at his door step.

Ngalande is regarded as a well connected in the corridors of power and has been shielded from arrests even though in spme circumstances police said there was incriminating evidence.

“Ngalande who once kidnapped Wezi Ngalamira for implicating him in the Mudzi Transformation syndicate, in which he was a linchpin of siphoning the money meant for the poor, has survived arrests at the mercy of corrupt police officers,” said an informant.

Our source further claim that Ngalande who was arrested last year for defrauding an Army officer, (name withheld) is also shying away from meeting former Bullets Chair Noel Lipipa who he owes millions.

Father Pergigio Gamba of Andiamo Parish as well as Father Costiano, are some of victims to have danced to Ngalande’s music after the revenue collection body, Malawi Revenue Authority, MRA, pounced on the after buying stolen cars from Ngalande.

A Balaka based Christian Majavin is one of Ngalande’s victims and is most likely to drag the legislator to court for theft by trick.

On the political space, Ngalande has been taken to task by constituents who accuse the aspirant of promises and lies

