MCP fear rigging, claim DPP cadet to handle voters registration

February 27, 2020 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has claimed that government has  appointed Mackford Somanje, a well known Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet as Chief Director for the National Registration Bureau (NRB).

Somanje (left) and other DPP cadets

The appointment has raised eyebrows with suspicion that Somanje, an IT expert has been sent to NRB to manipulate figures in the registration of voters for the forthcoming fresh presidential elections slated for May 19.

Social media is awash with comments and suggestions how Somanje manipulated the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) system in the management of results for the annulled May 2019 presidential elections.

Insiders also said Somanje was one of the ‘Ghost users’ in the MEC system of elections results management.

“Somanje has been sent to manipulate figures in terms of registration of voters at NRB,” an MCP official claimed.

Writing on his Facebook page, one of the witnesses of the famous presidential elections case, Anthony Bendulo said this time people are aware of Somanje antics.

Gogo Gowoka also asks why Malawians should allow a DPP cadet to be handling registration of voters.

“Are we serious Malawians a die hard cadet like this one azikangwira muma computer a zisankho?” wondered Gogi Gowoka.

Somanje was fired at JTI Malawi Limited, one of the tobacco buying companies, for incompetence and did not survive at  National Council for Higher Education(Nche) as well.

10
monosile
Guest
monosile

That is why agogowa is saying awinanso akudalira ka cadet kacheka eti, mwalemba m’madzi.Bendulo, Suleman, Lackson ntchitotu iyi watch this guy’s movements.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Igbudu
Guest
Igbudu

MCP. Malawi complainers party. chilichose kudandaula????? losers forever

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
chilungamo pa chilungamo
Guest
chilungamo pa chilungamo

mwayambapo kulira asanakumenyeni

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Forgive him
Guest
Forgive him

Then appoint Chakwera
Mwayambanso kudandaula kuti nupitensi ku Court
Mulepherabe

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Za ulendo uno
Guest
Za ulendo uno

Ayerekeze tichiphwanye chione chisilu chimenechi

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
vinny
Guest
vinny

zayambika zikatelo😂

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

He was fired for incompetence ndiye mukuopa kuti akapanga manipulate data?

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
zayakunkhongo
Guest
zayakunkhongo

Don’t forget incompetence has led to nullification of previous presidential election

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
bandafred9@gmail.com
Guest
[email protected]

APANGE MANIPULATE IFE TIPANGA ZA UMALAWI.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Graham Zali
Guest
Graham Zali

Osalola nyasizi….we are tired of this…

4 hours ago
4 hours ago