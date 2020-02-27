Malawi govt abolishes quota system, reinstate JCE
Minister of Education Science and Technology William Susuwele – Banda has announced that government has abolished quota system of selecting students into public universities, and reinstated Junior Certificate Exams (JCE).
Minister of Education Science and Technology William Susuwele – Banda has announced that government has abolished quota system of selecting students into public universities, and reinstated Junior Certificate Exams (JCE).
Susuwere Banda made the announcement on Thursday during the news conference he held together with Minister of Information Mike Botoman, who is also government spokesperson.
“Quota System of selecting students into various colleges and universities is abolished forthwith.
“However, Government will continue with its affirmative action towards girls and students with disabilities including albinos. Our duty as Government is to ensure that there is equitable distribution of resources including infrastructure across the country,” said Banda.
Malawi abolished JCE examination as one way of saving cost as part of the ongoing Public Service Reform Program.
But education minister said the JCE examinations will be taken in 2021.
“Government has been following, with keen interest, the debate on the need to re-introduce Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) Examinations as one way of enhancing quality. The abolition of JCE Examinations meant that students were taking four years in secondary school before taking national examination.
“This arrangement encouraged students to relax and at the end, not doing well in their examinations at the end of the four years,” the education minister said.
He said furthermore, candidates that failed MSCE Examination had nothing to show for their attendance at secondary school level.
Banda also said with the construction of 250 secondary schools, selection of students will include people with disability and those with albinism without quota system.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
This is just political gimmick,aimed at blindfolding northerners,we northers say no to be blindfolded by dpp fools.The timing of abolition more so is too questionable,where have u been?we will continue rallying behind either sks or Chakwera
KENAKO MUMVA AMANGA MA STADIUM NDI AIRPORT KUMPOTO MU 1 WEEK!!
Trying to fool Malawians and yet the system is still intact. Failures.
LIP SERVICE, WHICH SELECTION WILL PROVE THIS BETWEEN NOW AND NEXT ELECTIONS?? THE PRACTICE WILL STILL BE THERE, FOR AS LONG AS DPP/ ANSAH AND TEAM PLUS NEW RECRUITS/ OLD GUARDS AT MEC ARE STILL THERE!!!
Zachitika ,koma zachitika mochedwa
This is a combination of Nyusansi!
MUKUNDIPANGITSA CHIBWIBWI MUKUONA KKKKKK
Eeeeeee!!!! DPP kuyesetsa kuti isachokebe??????? iiiiiii abale,amenewa paja anabwela ndi Muluziiiiii eish Zosiilana izii!!!!! Mungati inu simungan
khale mpaka kale ai……Dont you get it?? Vuto okapanga zolakwa mapeto ake amakhala amenewo.CHILIMA NDI CHAKWELA AZAKUPATSANI ZINGWE NTHAWI YATSALA YOCHEPA KKKKKK.
Campaign yosagwira imeneyo
Often times we underestimate someone’s knowledge but our peril is to underestimate someone’s intelligence. It is now apparent that APM is the man of the show. UTM and MCP were busy hiding behind the cloud all along. Everyone can flow with the cloud, the point is to stand alone. Look at APM, he’s making fine steps since the 3rd Feb nullification. We are busy laughing and castigating but surely he’s focussed and knows what he wants. He had United UDF to capture the Eastern region. Now this quota is a campaign tool for a commoner in the north. Real business… Read more »
KKKKKK ok that is your common sense i hope but as far asi know dpp can not win pokhapokha abeleso basi
I think you are stupid because you dont know what you are writing about. Infact you dont know what you are writing. Its too late. You think people do not know its because of the impending elections? You are stupid
Hehe. This is the best spin job I have ever seen. Tiona nyekhwe chaka chino ndithu!!