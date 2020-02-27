Police arrest man for blocking road, seeking money for maintenance

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested a 19-year-old man for blocking access of a road and forcing road users, especially motorists pay him money for a self appointed public works maintenance job on the M1 road.

Police spokesperson in Kasungu Harry Namwaza said the law enforcers rushed to Chikwelera village on M1 road in Kasungu where Chiyembekezo Phiri allegedly blocked the road with sand.

“Vehicle drivers were forced to pay K1000 to allow them pass through, motor cyclists were forced to pay K700 while bicycle riders were told to pay K300 to have access to the public road,” said Namwaza.

Namwaza said Phiri has since been charged with conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

He said it is illegal to block access of a public road.

Some people, especially in cities and towns block access to public roads and bridges demanding money from road users on a self imposed road or bridge maintenance works.

