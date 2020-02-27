MCP blasts DPP over ‘empty promises’ on new roads in Central, North Malawi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson on Finance in Parliament Cornelius Mwalwanda has accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration of making “many empty promises” on new road projects, particularly in the Northern and Central Region.

Mwalwanda said this Parliament when he gave an official response to the Mid-Term Budget Statement presented by Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha.

MCP spokesperson on Finance in Parliament, said his party has noted that “many of the new road projects continue to be allocated in the Southern Region.”

He said: “Madam Speaker, Malawi is one country and there should never be second-class citizens in this country.”

Mwalwanda said the MCP call on the government to reconsider the distribution of infrastructural projects for the remaining Fiscal Year, “so that all regions benefit equitably.”

The opposition legislator also expressed concern about the quality of the country’s new roads.

“Many require maintenance and rehabilitation barely after a year. This is a vivid indication that some of our contractors are not qualified companies and/or individuals,” said Mwalwanda.

He also noted with concern that many of the projects government had indicated would start shortly, have yet to start, such as the M1 Road Project from Lumbadzi to Chiweta.

“Are these going to prove to be empty promises by this government?” wondered Mwalwanda.

He pointed out that in the approved budget, government allocated MK 47.9 billion to Roads Fund Administration for completion of various road projects.

Accordingly, it is not the availability of resources which is the bottleneck but implementation capacity,” said Mwalwanda.

He continued: “We call on the government to accelerate implementation of these projects, particularly the M1 Road, which is a major route for import and export of goods into Malawi.”

Mwalwanda also called for an investigation over reports that the Area 18 Roundabout will cost the taxpayer a whooping K4 billion or more.

“ Firstly, for many of us who have travelled outside Malawi, we have never seen this type of a Roundabout in the center of a City.

“Secondly, the resources being spent could have constructed many roads in Malawi. We call for an investigation surrounding construction of this structure.,” the legislator said.

Parliament is expected to wind up its business on Friday.

