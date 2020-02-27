UTM appoints MP Kanyasho as deputy publicist: Faults Mid-Year Budget

UTM has appointed member of parliament (MP) Chrissie Kanyasho as the party’s deputy publicity secretary.

Kanyaso is Nkhata Bay north MP and she replaces Leonard Chimbanga who resigned from his position to join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga has confirmed of the appointment.

He said the UTM national executive committee (NEC) members met in Lilongwe where they agreed to appoint her as the deputy spokesperson for the party.

Meanwhile, Kanyasho who is aso UTM Party spokesperson on Finance in Parliament, tore into the Mid-Term Budget Statemen, describing it as unrealistic and not crafted to benefit poor Malawians.

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha last week presented in Parliament the revised K1.84 trillion budget, up from K1.74 trillion.

The budget revised upwards by K100 billion is, according to Mwanamvekha, due to 15 percent wage and salaries increase, K32.8 billion elections budget and increased funding for security agencies, among others.

Kanyasho said the budget is based on unrealistic revenue assumptions and financial misallocations.

She said: “The Mid-Year Budget Review Statement fails to bring hope. It is a continuation of misallocation of resources. Instead of economic growth, there is economic stagnation. Instead of job creation, we have seen companies retrenching workers due to poor business environment and unfavourable policies, especially on taxation”.

Kanyasho is the only female out of the four members of parliament who were sponsored into the House during the May 21 parliamentary elections by UTM, the newest political party on Malawi’s political terrain.

