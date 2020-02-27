Bullets dominate Malawi squad: Training camp starts Monday

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has had a lion’s share in terms of number of players included in coach Meke Mwase’s provisional squad released on Thursday ahead of the national team’s 2021 back to back African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches against Burkina Faso next month.

Bullets has contributed 10 players in a 31 member squad comprising of only locally based players which is expected to start camping at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Monday next week.

Their rivals Might Be Forward Wanderers have contributed eight, Silver Strikers four while Kamuzu Barracks has contributed two.

Mwase has given maiden full call ups to four players, who were part of the non-residential training programme last month.

These include defenders Nickson Mwase, Paul Ndhlovu and Eric Kaonga of Civo service United, Mafco FC and Mlatho Mponera respectively, as well as Ntopwa United midfielder Mphatso Magaleta.

Mwase has also revealed that he will release a list of foreign based players to face Burkina Faso in two weeks time.

The Flames locally based squad is expected face Zambia away on March 11th in a strength testing match.

“We will start the preparations with the local players and there is an opportunity to play a friendly match against Zambia which will give us a good assessment as to who is ready to compete for places with the foreign based” said Mwase.

The coach has again instilled hope to the new faces that they can make it into the final squad only if they showcase the best performance.

“As for the new call ups, their chances of making it into the final squad depend on their performance during the camp. We have always said that the national team is for everyone and moreover we have so many games to play in the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers so everyone has a chance of making it”, said Mwase.

Meanwhile, Mwase has added two new faces to his technical team with Majaha Ndhlovu and Lawrence Waya coming on board as fitness trainer and strikers’ trainer respectively.

The following is the list of selected players:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Rabson Chiyenda Nyasa Big Bullets

2. Brighton Munthali Silver Strikers

3. William Thole Be Forward Wanderers

4. Bonage Lweya Kamuzu Barracks

DEFENDERS

5. Ted Suman Be Forward Wanderers

6. Stanley Sanudi Forward Wanderers

7. Peter Cholopi Be Forward Wanderers

8. Precious Sambani Nyasa Big Bullets

9. Gomezgani Chirwa Nyasa Big Bullets

10. Hadji Wali Silver Strikers

11. Nickson Mwase Civo

12. Lusekero Malema Karonga United

13. Eric Kaonga Mlatho Mponera

14. Nickson Nyasulu Nyasa Big Bullets

15. Paul Ndhlovu Mafco

MIDFIELDERS

16. Lloyd Njaliwa Moyale Barracks

17. Micium Mhone Blue Eagles

18. Duncan Nyoni Silver Strikers

19. Mike Mkwate Nyasa Big Bullets

20. Chimwemwe Idana Nyasa Big Bullets

21. Rafick Namwera Be Forward Wanderers

22. Peter Banda Nyasa Big Bullets

23. Mphatso Magaleta Ntopwa FC

24. Felix Zulu Be Forward Wanderers

25. Chimango Kayira Nyasa Big Bullets

26. Isaac Kaliati Be Forward Wanderers

27. Chikoti Chirwa Kamuzu Barracks

STRIKERS

28. Hassan Kajoke Nyasa Big Bullets

29. Patrick Phiri Nyasa Big Bullets

30. Vincent Nyangulu Be Forward Wanderers

31. Foster Bitoni Silver Strikers

