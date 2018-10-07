MCP for youth empowerment, Mia tells Ndirande at Kondi Msungama trophy  finals

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) second in command Sidik Mia has told youths in the populous Ndirande Township in Blantyre city that his party will empower the youths once they form government in next year.

The MCP vice president was speaking as a guest of honour during the Kondi Msungama’s Football Trophy Final game on Saturday in Blantyre Central Constituency.

“The demography shows that you, the youth, are the majority in our country. As MCP, we realize that you, the youths, are energetic and innovative,” observed Mia who promised that his party will move to unleash their potential so they can meaningfully contribute to the development of the country.

“Dr Lazarus Chakwera [MCP president] has already put in place plans to create jobs for the youth from day one of his presidency. He has good and viable plans to train you so you can gain relevant skills. The MCP government will meaningfully empower you, the youth, to be self-reliant,” said Mia.

He urged the youth to support MCP claiming that the administration of his boss, Chakwera, in 2019, will put the youth at the center of government agenda.

Recently, the party campaign director Moses Kumkuyu hinted that MCP will roll out a comprehensive National Service Programe where he said will be a deliberate government initiative to deal with the high levels of unemployment in the country.

On his part, Msungama, who is aspiring to be legislator for Ndirande central, was thankful to the Mia whom he said honored him for founding time from his busy schedule and be a guest of honor for his trophy final game.

Politically, Msungama briefed Mia that MCP in his constituency is very strong and that he is confident that he will make it as a member of parliament if the party delegates in the constituency decides to pick him as torchbearer of the party for the parliamentary race scheduled for next year.

A fortnight ago, Mia told the local media that the party will soon start conducting party primary elections in the southern region, where he said, many people have expressed interest to represent the party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :