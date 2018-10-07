Housebreaker rapes woman as husband sleeps besides her: Malawi Police arrest him

A cheeky teenage housebreaker from Dedza, who raped a woman while her husband was asleep next to her on their matrimonial bed has been arrested, police have said.

Dedza Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Cassim Manda confirmed the incident that happened on Tuesday night and that law enforcers arrested a 19 year old boy, Miki Levison who entered the house at night to steal, but was attracted by the semi- naked woman on the bed while her husband and twin kids were fast asleep beside her.

He said the unsuspecting 36 year old woman (name withheld) thought Levison was her husband and had sex with her while her husband was sleeping by her side.

“After realizing that the man is not her husband, she grabbed him and shouted for her husband who was sleeping beside her,” Manda explained.

He said the couple apprehended Levison and handed him over to Dedza police station.

According to Manda, Levison is expected to answer charges of rape which is contrary to section 132 of the penal code and burglary contravening section 309, subsection 2 of the penal code of which both attract a minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Levison comes from Mulezo village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kasumbu in Dedza.

