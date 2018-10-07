DPP’s Mchacha raps UTM again as ‘movement of  drunkards, prostitutes  and disgruntled politicians’

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the South, CharlesMchacha, has, once again, rapped the United Transformation Movement (UTM) of State vice president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, saying it comprises “drunkards, prostitutes and disgruntled politicians who did not have their way in their former respective political parties”.

Chilima formed UTM following his troops futile attempt to have him lead the DPP ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections, instead of the incumbent President Arthur Peter Mutharika. Chilima, through his political legion, who included former minister Patricia Kaliati, former First Lady, Callista Mutharika and other top party officials, Noel Masangwi and Louis Ngalande, claimed Mutharika, 78 was too old to lead Malawi and that the youthful Chilima, 45 was the right person to succeed him.

Mchacha told hundreds of party supporters during a DPP whistle-stop tour in Chiradzulu, which was led by DPP’s vice president for the southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa on Saturday, October 6 2018 that he will always warn Malawians against supporting UTM “because these people are up to no good for the country.”

Said he: “Their (UTM) intentions are not noble at all. They are driven by personal greed in order to satisfy their bloated egos. When you critically look at the track-record as politicians, they are either theft and corruption suspects or they did not achieve some personal ambitions within the government system. They are a frustrated lot, to say the least.”

He called on the people of Chiradzulu to reject UTM and its ignoble agenda but support President Mutharika and DPP because of their noble intention to genuinely uplift lives of Malawians through prudent economic management.

“Ultimately, it is about the people; the desire of the people to live a comfortable life. The agenda of DPP is people-centred; we are not driven by greed and desire for self-enrichment like the way UTM leaders are. Their leader (Chilima) is such an ungrateful individual who was lifted from political abyss; he was a political novice whom President Mutharika gave him the state vice presidency on a silver platter.

“Four years down the line, he stands on a political podium to despise his own mentor, his godfather. Do you think such an individual would make a good president? The answer is a clear NO,” said Mchacha, amid deafening applause among hundreds of DPP supporters who thronged Chitera ground at senior chief Chitera’s headquarters in Chiradzulu west constituency, the first stopover.

Speaking during the first meeting at Chitera ground, senior chief Chitera paid gratitude to President Mutharika for the various developmental projects that had mushroomed in her area within the past four years. She called on her subjects to rally behind President Mutharika and DPP for continued social and economic development in her area and entire Chiradzulu.

Senior chief Ntchema, who spoke at Chiperere ground in Chiradzulu north, informed Nankhumwa and his entourage, which included agriculture and irrigation development minister, Joseph Mwanamveka, which his subjects were in dire need of food assistance because most households did not harvest enough food. He attributed the hunger crisis to hostile weather conditions during the last farming season as well as an outbreak of fall army worms.

In response, agriculture minister Mwanamveka assured the people of the area that government would start providing relief food items soon and that registration of vulnerable households had already commenced.

The whistle-stop tour also included stops at Madalitso Orphanage in Chiradzulu east, Namadidi ground in Chiradzulu south, and at Nguludi ground in Chiradzulu central constituency. In his remarks, Nankhumwa advised traditional chiefs against indulging in partisan politics but instead serve the government of the day.

“You are on government payroll and it is unprofessional and utterly wrong to sabotage the same government that pays you every month. Please do not mislead your subjects after you receive bribes from opposition parties,” he said, adding that chiefs in Chiradzulu should be in the forefront mobilizing their subjects to register as voters when the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) opens its registration centres on Monday.

In Chiradzulu north, where DPP has no MP, Nankhumwa and his officials were introduced to shadow DPP MPs and shadow ward councillors.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :