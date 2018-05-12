Chakwera unopposed as MCP convention elects Sidik Mia new Vice President : ‘Nkholokolo’ no show at indaba

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is going ahead with its elective convention despite threats of legal challenge by the party embattled secretary general Gustave Kaliwo and has elected Mohammed Sidik Mia as new Vice President of the party replacing Speaker Richard Msowoya as party president Lazarus Chakwera was unchallenged.

Atleast K100 million has been set aside for the 1000 delegates who are parricipating at the indaba in Lilongwe.

Conspicously missing from the delegates list are the “big five” of the party; Kaliwo, who was reinstated as the party’s secretary general on Thursday, Richard Msowoya who was restored as first vice-president, Tony Kandiero brought back as director of international affairs, James Chatonda Kaunda as first deputy secretary general and publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila, who had been fired, who are likely to lose their positions by Sunday.

Second deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka has aleady put up his name to replace Kaliwo.

Kaliwo, who was reinstated into his position this week, told reporters at a press conference in Blantyre that ssconvention in Lilongwe as ‘illegal’.

He said: “Two issues are quite clear; that two days ago, I was reinstated in my capacity as the MCP secretary general. Another is that the party decided to go behind my back and call for a convention which I, as party chief executive, has not sanctioned.

“Notwithstanding my being shortchanged, the deecision to hold a convention does not have blessings from party vice-president and treasurer general.

“In this regard, according to the party constitution, the national executive committee [NEC] that endorsed this decision is illegal and there is no convention.”

Lawyer Wesley Namasala said the MCP is not in cotempt of court in calling for the convention which ends on Sunday.

The list shows that Chakwera renews his mandate, unopposed, as president; Sidik Mia as vice-president, Harry Mkandawire elected second vice-president.

Joseph Njobvuyalema will vie for the position of secretary general against Reverend Maurice Munthali (Retired), and lawyer Paul Maulidi.

Four people—Cornerious Mwalwanda, Evance Kamala, Nick Yiannakis and Rhino Chiphiko will battle it out for the post of treasurer general.

Other notable names are Ken Kandodo, who will seek to be elected as director of strategic planning. He will battle it out with Zikhale Ng’oma and Lawrence Kajawo.

Legislator Sosten Gwengwe, who was former president Joyce Banda’s running-mate will seek to be elected as the party’s director of economic affairs.

Gotani Hara, who served in Joyce Banda’s administration as a Cabinet minister, is contesting for the post of second deputy national campaign director for which she will battle it out with Maclean Ndafakale.

Vincent Mwale, a member of the party from Dedza explained in an interview that he travelled to Lilongwe with his fellow supporters on Friday morning after hearing of the dates for the convention

