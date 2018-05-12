Asians gangs targeted in drug-peddling: Malawi police crackown

Malawi Police is following leads of Asians who are actively supporting the drug market in huge police operation to deal with an ‘epidemic’ of drug and substance trade across the country, Nyasa Times understands.

Since the arrest of Nigerian Alex Ojukwu nicknamed ‘Old man’ which led the detectives to other multiple drug lords who were picked for questioning, Police are tracking down on some Asians who have been “big customers” of the drugs and others involved in cocaine and heroin trade.

“There are some Asians who are perpetuating the drugs culture and we will go after them,” said an undercover top detective.

The foreigners arrested have implicated some Asians in the drug crime. Their names were being verified before Nyasa Times publishes them.

The detectives say they will use the information gathered in their investigations linking drug dealers with suppliers wherever they are in the country.

Drug lords arrested so far have confirmed the Asian link.

The crackdown comes at the back of local communities in the Atea 47 in Lilongwe warned that a growing syndicate in illegal and dangerous drugs will kill and destroy the future of vulnerable Malawian youth.

This comes as Hanif Randera family in Lilongwe agonised over the death of their son Riyagh, 26, in Brazil a few days ago, who reportedly made the trip without the knowledge of his parents , swallowed cocaine-filled conforms to evade detection of the drugs on security checkpoints.

However, some of the swallowed condoms in him bursts .

Nigerian Ojukwu confessed to have bought the young Malawian an airy ticket to Brazil as his drug courier.

Police have launched a drive to eliminate drug dealing by foreign nationals – mostly Nigerians – following reports that Malawian youth are being used by drug lords as peddlers of high-value illicit drugs.

Deprivation, peer pressure and lack of job opportunities are cited among factors contributing to the youth involvement in peddling and substance and drug abuse.

A police top detective warned drug dealers that officers were “coming after them”

“We will continue with this, and my message to those supplying these substances is- we are coming after you. I urge members of the public to contact the police if they are aware of such activity so that we can work with them in an effort to target these dealers,” said the detective who asked not to be named.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been sounded for government and its partners to expedite the passing of laws to regulate drug use and trafficking before more youth are exploited and abused.

Youth should, instead, be given education and employment opportunities to realise their full; productive potential as human capital.

And law enforcers should examine drug crime within the Asian communities.

