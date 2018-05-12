Limbe Leaf donates computer tablets to Namitete Secondary School

Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited (Limbe Leaf) Tuesday donated 180 computer tablets to Namitete Secondary School in Lilongwe as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Presenting the computer tablets, worth about K10 million, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director for Limbe Leaf Febbie Chikungwa said Limbe Leaf takes issues of education seriously and under their CSR, the education sector is one of the major beneficiaries.

“We are aware of the fact that most of our tobacco farmers have children who are going to school and some of them are here. It is not only important to support quality education and attract pupils to school, it is also crucial that our learners in the rural areas are introduced to technology,” said Chikungwa.

She said the computer tablets will help both the teachers and students in doing research to enhance learning.

“Nowadays we get most of information by the touch of a button, we believe the computer tablets will help both teachers and students in finding the right information to enhance education at this institution and that the learners will benefit more in their quest for quality education.,” said Chikungwa.

Chikungwa also took time to equip the students with a career talk on how they can be successful in life.

“Successful people always wake up early in the morning to read, study, exercise, think and plan for the day. Successful people learn something new every day and use their time wisely. Successful people stay focused. And they take risks. If you follow these things you will be successful in your studies and in whatever you embark on in the future. You will be able to attain your dreams,” offered Chikungwa.

Headmaster of Namitete Secondary School Kenias Mchuchu thanked Limbe Leaf for the donation saying they could not have chosen the right and appropriate institution than Namitete for the donation of the computer tablets.

“We are very thankful for this donation. As you can see our catchment area is rural and we send students to university and imagine a student going to university without computer knowledge, it is embarrassing. These computer tablets will benefit not just our students, but the teachers as well. We hope other companies will emulate the example set by Limbe Leaf,” said Mchuchu.

