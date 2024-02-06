MCP goes for elective conference August

Officials from the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) say all is set for an elective conference in August.

The party election mood has been activated in the party with some party officials in the southern region endorsing minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu as the candidate for the party vice president for the south as one of the aspirants for the northern region position of vice president Vitumbuko Mumba continues to splash out motorcycles and bicycles for party officials.

Party’s spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma has confirmed the convention will be held in August 2024.

He however said the national executive committee will set the exact date.

Meanwhile, political analyst George Chaima has advised aspiring party members to start campaigning now while waiting on the dates.

Umodzi Party, AFORD and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are also set to hold their conventions this year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!