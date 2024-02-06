New MCP catch Mcheka Chilenje blames incumbent legislator on fracas

Malawi Congress Party’s new catch, Esther Mcheka Chilenje says hooligans who heckled her during her welcoming function in Nsanje north were sponsored by sitting parliamentarian for the area, Enoch Chizuzu.

Mcheka Chilenje, former deputy Speaker of Parliament was booed and heckled at a meeting meant for MCP committee in the area to welcome her back into the party.

She said Chizuzu was behind the fracas and accused him of sending people to protest against her joining of the MCP.

On Sunday, some MCP members in the area protested Mcheka Chilenje’s decision to join the party, accusing her of aiming to bring confusion in the area.

Constituency officials held a meeting to welcome the former parliamentarian for the area into the party but some section of members mobilised themselves and chanted songs of disapproval.

Videos clips making rounds on social media show the people denouncing her.

But Mcheka Chilenje said she knows that the people were sponsored by Chizuzu to disrupt the meeting.

Chizuzu has however dismissed Chilenje’s claims.

“How could I send them when they are the ones she called to welcome her? Those who rejected her came from the very same meeting and were not sent by me,” he said

