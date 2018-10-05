MCP grows cold feet over  Mutharika impeachment

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is now growing cold feet over its decision to help civil society organisations impeach President Peter Mutharika during the November seating of parliament.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said the party will review the the impeachment matter when approached by the CSOs.

“We will have to look at the grounds. The grounds should be valid before we ask one of our members of parliament to move it. People should know that the impeachment issue is not coming from the MCP but the CSOs,” he said.

This is in contrast to what he said a few months ago when he said the party was likely to offer a member of parliament to move the motion over poor governance, corruption, cronyism and favouritism that has rocked the country.

But Human Rights Defenders Coalition leader Timothy Mtambo said the CSOs would engage the MCP and the other parties in parliament over the impeachment issue.

“We are not giving up on the issue. We will engage all political parties in parliament on how best to impeach the president,” said Mtambo.

He said Mutharika has failed to rule the country, describing him as arrogant and intolerant.

