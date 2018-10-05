Karonga chief abducts young girl, bribes parents with K200 000 

Senior group village headwoman Mponera in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo in Chilumba in the southern part of Karonga District, risks getting arrested and losing her chieftaincy for being suspected of abducting a young girl.

According to allegations by the victim whose name has been withheld, she was in a relationship with the chief’s son but the future of them getting married was not bright due to her boyfriend’s unbecoming behaviour.

However, the chief (the boyfriend’s mother) had been impressed with the girl’s behavior and she vowed to use whatever means to make sure that her son should marry this girl at all cost.

During the fateful day, according to the girl, the chief invited her to her home after hearing rumours that she was intending on leaving the area and relocating to Mzuzu.

“I went to the chief’s house after her invitation where I was asked not go to Mzuzu but stay on here and marry her son,” the victim said. “However, I told her that I have no intention of marrying her son.

“When she realised I was serious, she forced me to go into one of her rooms and rocked me out for about four days. The chief’s aim was to force me get married to her son. For your information, only the son [boy friend] was allowed to enter into the sealed room to sleep.”

After hearing the news, the victim’s parents sent their representatives to forcibly take retrieve their daughter. However, through a discussion which aimed at protecting the chief’s reputation, the two sides agreed that the chief should pay a penalty fee of K200 000.

When asked if they will report the matter to the police, the victim’s parents vehemently said they would not believing that it will not bear any fruits because of the suspect’s position.

Despite being aware of the development, police in the area are waiting for an official report from the victim or her parents.

