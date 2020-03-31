MCP hits back at DPP violence claims as ‘sheer nonsense and propaganda’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has hit back at governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) claim that the party has launched a new wave of terror, saying it is nonsense and callous political propaganda from the DPP.

DPP Secretary General Griezeldar Jeffery on Sunday accused MCP leadership of criminal behaviour where people in Central Region are experiencing untold suffering and macabre attacks.

According to Jeffrey, recent attacks and terror activities are targeting DPP leaders in various villages and the party has received reports that ruling party supporters are living in fear and some have abandoned their homes, have fled their villages, and are currently in hiding.

But MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the opposition apprehended some people who confess to have been sent by DPP to buy national identity cards (IDs) in the pretext that holders will benefit from Malawi Enterprises Development Fund Limited (Medf) loans.

He said the conduct by DPP is suspicious as the country prepares to hold fresh presidential elections on July 2 2020 and described DPP claims of violence as “sheer nonsense and useless propaganda.”

Said Mkaka: “Citizens and our people have apprehended youth that are collecting national ID from voters. Those apprehended have confessed to having been sent by DPP.”

He also pointed out that since Medf has distanced itself from the practice, DPP secretary general Jeffrey was “lying with a straight face.”

Said Mkaka: “We just want to tell the DPP that we are vigilant and we will not allow them to play with the people’s right to choose a leader of their choice.”

President Peter Mutharika recently launched a loan programme under Medf to target underprivileged women and youths across the country and have been categorized into two main groups for those without capital and those who want to grow their enterprises.

Medf, which evolved from Mardef, was formed by an Act of Parliament in February 2014 as the only microfinance limited company owned by the government.

