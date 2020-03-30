DPP accuses MCP of  ‘new wave of terror’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of launching a new wave of terror in Central Region attacking villagers looking to benefit from Malawi Enterprises Development Fund Limited (Medf) loans, and targeting DPP leaders in Dedza and Lilongwe districts.

President Peter Mutharika recently launched a loan programme under Medf to target underprivileged women and youths across the country and have been categorized into two main groups for those without capital and those who want to grow their enterprises.

Medf, which evolved from Mardef, was formed by an Act of Parliament in February 2014 as the only microfinance limited company owned by the government.

But DPP Secretary General Griezeldar Jeffery on Sunday accused MCP leadership of criminal behaviour where people in Central Region are experiencing untold suffering and macabre attacks.

According to Jeffrey, recent attacks and terror activities are targeting DPP leaders in various villages and the party has received reports that ruling party supporters are living in fear and some have abandoned their homes, have fled their villages, and are currently in hiding.

She added that the party has also been told that groups of people that were holding meetings over Medf loans were attacked and dispersed by “the MCP and its hooligans”.

Jeffrey said the people who were attacked while discussing Medf loans are innocent women, youths and men who were in search for economic empowerment to improve their lives and alleviate their poverty through the loans.

“Some of these people who are attacked are not even DPP supporters. They are mere villagers since the MEDF loans are benefiting all deserving Malawians without regard to political affiliation. Unfortunately, MCP has in its usual style of using violence and terror, disturbed the economic prospects and has dashed the hopes for these innocent Malawians,” she said.

Jeffrey said DPP has reported to police about the attacks and to bring to book all the perpetrators of the violence.

“We wish to strongly warn and caution the MCP. Enough is enough,” said outspoken DPP secretary general who is also a deputy minister in President Mutharika’s cabinet.

Jeffrey warned MCP that it will not succeed in its plans to cause chaos.

“We will hold you accountable and we will use all constitutionally acceptable means to block your evil plans. As the DPP, we will defend the Constitution. Violence and terror will never defeat democracy and development; darkness will never conquer light,” she said.

MCP deputy spokesman Ezekiel Chin’goma said he could not dignify “political propanganda” with his comment.

