DPP accuses MCP of ‘new wave of terror’
The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has accused the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of launching a new wave of terror in Central Region attacking villagers looking to benefit from Malawi Enterprises Development Fund Limited (Medf) loans, and targeting DPP leaders in Dedza and Lilongwe districts.
President Peter Mutharika recently launched a loan programme under Medf to target underprivileged women and youths across the country and have been categorized into two main groups for those without capital and those who want to grow their enterprises.
Medf, which evolved from Mardef, was formed by an Act of Parliament in February 2014 as the only microfinance limited company owned by the government.
But DPP Secretary General Griezeldar Jeffery on Sunday accused MCP leadership of criminal behaviour where people in Central Region are experiencing untold suffering and macabre attacks.
According to Jeffrey, recent attacks and terror activities are targeting DPP leaders in various villages and the party has received reports that ruling party supporters are living in fear and some have abandoned their homes, have fled their villages, and are currently in hiding.
She added that the party has also been told that groups of people that were holding meetings over Medf loans were attacked and dispersed by “the MCP and its hooligans”.
Jeffrey said the people who were attacked while discussing Medf loans are innocent women, youths and men who were in search for economic empowerment to improve their lives and alleviate their poverty through the loans.
“Some of these people who are attacked are not even DPP supporters. They are mere villagers since the MEDF loans are benefiting all deserving Malawians without regard to political affiliation. Unfortunately, MCP has in its usual style of using violence and terror, disturbed the economic prospects and has dashed the hopes for these innocent Malawians,” she said.
Jeffrey said DPP has reported to police about the attacks and to bring to book all the perpetrators of the violence.
“We wish to strongly warn and caution the MCP. Enough is enough,” said outspoken DPP secretary general who is also a deputy minister in President Mutharika’s cabinet.
Jeffrey warned MCP that it will not succeed in its plans to cause chaos.
“We will hold you accountable and we will use all constitutionally acceptable means to block your evil plans. As the DPP, we will defend the Constitution. Violence and terror will never defeat democracy and development; darkness will never conquer light,” she said.
MCP deputy spokesman Ezekiel Chin'goma said he could not dignify "political propanganda" with his comment.
mcp sidzasintha kodi ngati inawotcha the whole village wa a moto ku mangochi what can stop them fm doing the same
mfuseni masulayo ,naye afuna adyeko.
nenani ina koma daily dpp ndi nkhani za ma bhibhi bwa?
Why don’t DPP report the so called MCP to Malawi Police if indeed its MCP?
they hv reported the matter my friend
Are there any trail of thought, wisdom, and integrity leadership left in dpp? Why making noise and unfounded accusations instead of just arresting those criminals whether mcp or mere criminal elements? This MEDF loan scheme is just a political sympathy buying tool, how can you borrow money to people who doesn’t have any business plans? The government should have created a condusive enviroment for businesses to thrive (by using the small exisiting businesses as samples) before disembarking on borrowing money to people who don’t know what to do with it. The economy is not creating jobs hence no buying power… Read more »
The DPP story is so hollow that anyone can see from miles away the lies therein. Wa Jeffrey cannot even tell us which villages were being attacked. In any case why should DPP, and not government, be involved in issues regarding dispensing MEDEF Loans? The truth is that DPP officials are harrassing villagers by forcing them to surrender ID Cards in older to have their applications processed. People in the area, not necessarily MCP supporters, are not amused. This is the official story. as broadcast by the media. Everyone knows DPP is now very disorganized and are so desperate to… Read more »
one of the guys who was attacked was on mbc tv and also munthali the sg for mcp has admitted that their party followers are chasing these ppo on assumption that they are snatching ids fm the ppo. however noone can take an id to rig elections its impossible
Can i ask this wizard Jeffrey??? Who has been in the forefront killing Albinos in Malawi? is it not the same DPP? Who killed Njaunju and Chasowa? Is it not the same DPP? Who killed 20 proteseters in Mzuzu When Bingu was alive? Is it not the same DPP? Who is in forefront sucking blood in Northern Region of Malawi? Is it not the same DPP? Who is busy buying IDs from poor people to prevent them for voting opposition? not same DPP?
The wizard-in-Chief who sucks her own breast.
This name Griezeldar Jeffery,Malawian name???I believe the parents for this lady are whites from Europe.Please who know her well help
STUPID ACCUSATIONS YOUR TIME IS OVER FWETSEKI.
If MCP had the audacity of stoning the whole presidential convoy without the police doing anything. What then would prevent mere DPP supporter from having his house burnt?