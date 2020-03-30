Ngonis tells Malawi govt: Mzimba is Kingdom governed by Mmbelwa

People of Mzimba, mostly Ngonis, through Mzimba Heritage Association (Mziha), have written Malawi government for recognition of Mzimba district as a Kingdom governed by his majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa.

Mzimba Heritage has asked government o honour the records that clearly show Mzimba as a Kingdom and M’mbelwa as King.

They have warned against applying customary land laws to it, saying land issues are the prerogative of Inkosi Mmbelwa their King.

“Today, Malawi government must recognise that Mzimba is governed by his majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa V through Mmbelwa Chiefs Council,” reads the letter to government.

It adds: “Mombera Kingdom made a treaty with the then Nyasaland government under the British colonial government in 1904. Mzimba is in dialogue with Malawi government over Mombera Kingdom under 1904 treaty.”

The letter further reads: “ The consensus among people of Mzimba and chiefs of land issues is that Mzimba is a kingdom and issues if land are a prerogative of his majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa.

“We, therefore, wish to remind the ministry that the issue of customary land tribunal and district tribunal do not arise in this context.”

Ngonis in their letter stated that Mzimba believes in mutual respect, unity and coexistence and hopes the same will apply with government of Malawi.

