Ngonis tells Malawi govt: Mzimba is Kingdom governed by Mmbelwa

March 30, 2020 Judith Moyo - Nyasa Times 30 Comments

People of Mzimba, mostly Ngonis, through Mzimba Heritage Association (Mziha), have written Malawi government for recognition of Mzimba district as a Kingdom governed by his majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa.

Inkosi Mbelwa V : Governing Mzimba Kingdom
Former vice president Khumbo Kachali among the Ngonis in Mzimba Kingdom  governed by His Majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi Mbelwa V

Mzimba Heritage has asked government o honour the records that clearly show Mzimba as a Kingdom and M’mbelwa as King.

They have warned against applying customary land laws to it, saying land issues are the prerogative of Inkosi Mmbelwa their King.

“Today, Malawi government must recognise that Mzimba is governed by his majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa V through Mmbelwa Chiefs Council,” reads the letter to government.

It adds: “Mombera Kingdom made a treaty with the then Nyasaland government under the British colonial government in 1904. Mzimba is in dialogue with Malawi government over Mombera Kingdom under 1904 treaty.”

The letter further reads: “ The consensus among people of Mzimba and chiefs of land issues is that Mzimba is a kingdom and issues if land are a prerogative of his majesty Inkosi ya Makhosi Mmbelwa.

“We, therefore, wish to remind the ministry that the issue of customary land tribunal and district tribunal do not arise in this context.”

Ngonis in their letter stated that Mzimba believes in mutual respect, unity and coexistence and hopes the same will apply with government of Malawi.

achalume
Guest
achalume

what nonsense is this

zude
Guest
zude

kweni mtumbuka pala wakhuta. wanyinu wali kutchona mu ntcheu lero wajizgokela wachewa ku mushangano chichewa chekhachekha. imwe mwatchona mu mzimba umu na chingoni mukuchinyama yaye. olo kingdom yinu ikhole wuli na lulimi lwabene

Max campre
Guest
Max campre

Which are you talking about? Atumbukawo, don’t miss lead pipo

National CEO
Guest
National CEO

There is some sense in what these people are saying. Before the Brithish came to Malawi, There were many kingdoms, Nkhamanga, M’belwa, Malavi etc. The british unted these kingdoms to form Nyasaland. Now the issue is how was the union formed? Each tribe has it’s own culture. Other tribes follow the mothers line while others follow the fathers line. All these were supposed to be followed when formulating the land act (or law). Otherwise I see greed in some people wanting to get land from these clever people. In Thyolo the then foolish chiefs of that time sold most of… Read more »

Fwanga
Guest
Fwanga

For those who are not from Mzimba can you just shut up and focus on your business.

We have been deprived for too long.

Wish all northeners came together and fight for this to become a kingdoms a whole(Notthen Region).

As they say that we are stupid and let’s see if those who claim to be clever if they can run the government with umbili wawo.

I do not give a damn shit whatever whoever say.

If this is true news am behind this campaign and I will support the King

Kim K
Guest
Kim K

Kodi angoni ake ati??? atumbukawo

Wiza
Guest
Wiza

Before all these claims ask yourselves. Are you able to provide for your subjects? Can you build schools hospitals, and provide employment for your people? What is so important in Mzimba that you can export. Instead of all this nonsense you are talking about, let me give you advice that is very very practical. After coronavirus, arrange for a day when you can address your people. Make sure your people all over Malawi and probably beyond are invited. However limit tour discussion to DEVELOPMENT OF MZIMBA. Map out an inclusive plan as a people on what you want in the… Read more »

Che Peter
Guest
Che Peter

Pure idiocy, are you going to initiate your own development program without government support? good luck.What kind of mindset is this and in Malawi of all countries.Decadence has taken hold among society.

Nasingwe
Guest
Nasingwe

aaaa ataniso awa kungodzuka nkumati ife ndife.kkkkkk
kudzigawila zida etiii.
yowoyani cingoni

Lester
Guest
Lester

Stupidity in all its splendour

