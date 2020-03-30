Lilongwe DC dismisses Kachasu ‘cure’ to Covid-19: Myths and misinformation, debunked

As panic about the coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to spread in Malawi so too are bogus claims, conspiracy theories and misinformation about the disease with Lilongwe district commissioner Lawford Palani dismissing claims some people are making that Kachasu ( a local liquor) can kill Covid-19 .

With so much inaccurate information floating around out, Palani said the council has since sent a team if health personnel into communities with the right messages on Covid-19.

Palani said: “We know this is a new disease and a lot of myths ad beliefs have surrounded it.

“As a council we have taken note of such misconceptions and have developed messages along those lines.”

A visit to Lilongwe rural last week revealed a lot of misconceptions people have on Covid-19 transmission.

Joseph Beta, 35, who runs a phone and accessory mobile shop in the district, said he heard that once the virus is in contact with alcohol, it dies.

Beside, Beta believes that the infection only attacks white people, so there was no need to panic.

“I interact with a lot of people so I sell my merchandise on market days in different locations, but I am not afraid of the virus,” he said.

Catherine Chikonombo, a kachasu seller at Kabudula Market, said she heard about the virus on radio, but had not yet started practising recommended preventive measures.

She said once in a while she offers water for washing hands to her customers but without soap.

“Life is normal as we haven’t yet started following the recommendations because we hear the infection is for white people only,” said Chikonombo.

Palani however warned people not to believe myths that drinking alcohol will prevent the infection.

He also said “black people can get coronavirus, just like other people.”

