MCP holds Mega Rally in Lilongwe with Party Secretary General Chimwendo Banda as Guest of Honour

On Sunday, 29 September 2024, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) hosted a mega rally in Lilongwe, with Secretary General Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda as the guest of honour.

The rally, held at Njewa Primary School grounds, drew a large crowd of enthusiastic party supporters from across the capital city and beyond, as the MCP geared up for the 2025 general elections.

Chimwendo Banda, known for his dynamic leadership and grassroots appeal, delivered a passionate speech addressing key issues facing the nation and rallying support for the MCP. He emphasized the party’s commitment to continuing the development agenda set by President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, despite the economic challenges Malawi is facing.

“We are here to remind you that the MCP is a party of progress, a party of development, and a party that listens to the needs of the people. Under President Chakwera’s leadership, we have laid the foundation for a better Malawi, and we will not stop until every Malawian feels the benefits of our work,” said Chimwendo Banda.

The rally, which came just days after the MCP accused opposition parties of plotting violent disruptions, served as a platform for the party to reassert its dominance in Lilongwe, a city that has long been an MCP stronghold. Chimwendo Banda took the opportunity to address these political tensions, condemning any form of violence and urging party members to remain focused on peaceful, constructive politics.

“The opposition is trying to distract us with false accusations and violence, but we will not be swayed. Our focus remains on delivering for the people of Malawi. We are a party that believes in peace, development, and unity,” Chimwendo Banda declared.

During his address, Chimwendo Banda outlined several key achievements of the MCP-led government, including infrastructure development, improvements in the health and education sectors, and ongoing efforts to stabilize the economy. He acknowledged the current hardships, such as rising inflation and fuel shortages, but assured the crowd that the government is working tirelessly to resolve these issues.

“We understand the challenges you are facing, and we are not blind to them. The global economy has been tough, but we are making progress. We have plans in place to address the fuel crisis, and we are working on reducing the cost of living for every Malawian. We ask for your patience and continued support as we push forward,” he stated.

The Secretary General also took a swipe at the opposition parties, particularly the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), accusing them of sowing discord and failing to offer constructive solutions to the country’s problems. He urged the people of Lilongwe to stand firm behind the MCP and reject the politics of division and negativity.

“We must stay united as a party and as a nation. The DPP and other opposition parties have nothing to offer but empty promises and attempts to destabilize our progress. It is up to us, as MCP supporters, to ensure that we continue to lead this country toward prosperity,” he said.

The rally also featured speeches from several other high-ranking MCP officials, who echoed Chimwendo Banda’s sentiments and called for unity within the party as the 2025 elections approach. They encouraged MCP supporters to mobilize at the grassroots level, ensuring that the party secures another victory in the upcoming elections.

As the rally concluded, it was clear that Chimwendo Banda’s message had energized the MCP faithful, many of whom expressed their unwavering support for the party’s leadership and its vision for Malawi.

With the political landscape intensifying as the 2025 elections draw nearer, the MCP’s rally in Lilongwe demonstrated the party’s determination to maintain its stronghold in the capital and continue its efforts to deliver on its promises to the people of Malawi.

