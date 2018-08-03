MCP hunt for candidates starts with primaries

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) starts its primary elections for members of parliament and councilor candidates this month and have vowed never to impose candidates on the people.

Director of Elections in the MCP Elias Chakwera said the party will conduct the party primary elections in all the 193 constituents.

“We resolved at our meeting in Lilongwe that in all the primary elections, a senior member from the national executive committee (NEC) should be available in addition to regional officials to ensure free and fair primary elections,” said Chakwera.

He said the MCP has advised party officials conducting the primary polls to allow anyone interested to contest, saying candidates should not be imposed on the people.

Those willing to contest as members of parliament on MCP ticket will have to pay K50, 000 for men and K40, 000 for female aspirants while those wishing to contest for the local government election will pay K10, 000 across the board, he said.

