MCP irked as DPP cadet Jomo caught on camera harassing its member

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has condemned the acts of violence that has seen a member of the party being harassed by a ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet Isaac Jomo Osman for putting on MCP party regalia.

The incident which was also caught on camera with an amateur video circulating on social media widely.

The victim, 32-year-old Fadwick Mukhiwa originally from Mandula village in Mulanje was attacked in Limbe Market where he trades his business of selling phone accessories.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, the publicity secretary of MCP, Rev Maurice Munthali said “What we are seeing on the said clip is not only unfortunate, it is clear evidence that the Democratic Progressive Party condones and perpetrates violence. Malawians have known DPP as a party that enjoys terrorism and social disorder”

Osman, who is known to be the owner of Ntopwa Super Eagles, can be seen in the video removing the party regalia from the victim while telling him not to wear that again “usadzavalenso”.

He then went on to continue assaulting the victim by wrapping the party colours shirt around his head and swinging him around while telling the victim not to wear that again.

Malawi being a democratic country means people have the right to wear whatever they want and associate with any political party without intimidation from anybody .

Rev. Munthali highlighted that “Every citizen in this country must be allowed to exercise their freedom of choice, association and expression as provided for in our Republican Constitution. Nobody should stand in the way of such a provision in whatever manner, let alone by way of harassment. I am calling upon all members of MCP not be scared.”

MCP is calling upon our law enforcers, the Malawi Police Service, to exercise their powers and apprehend the culprit so that the law must take its course.

There has been a number of incidents recently where the ruling DPP cadets have been accused of using violence to intimidate opposition members .

The DPP spokesman Francis Kasaila was contacted to comment on the issue but said he is abroad and had no information about the incident.

