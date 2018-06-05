TNM Mpamba rescues Machinga school with K10 million desks

TNM Mpamba has bailed out Nkasaulo Primary School in Machinga by donating 300 desks worth K10 million to provide a conducive learning environment for the school’s 1,478 pupils.

The desks have been purchased with the proceeds from TNM’s mobile money service, Mpamba.

Speaking during the handover of the desks, Head of Division – Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said as a good and responsible corporate citizen TNM is keen to support government in ensuring equitable quality education through the provision of teaching and learning materials.

“TNM remains committed in our resolve to partner government and other stakeholders in the delivery of quality and equitable education. We are here to reinforce our strong commitment to expanding learning opportunities for all learners in both urban and rural areas,” Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya. said TNM Mpamba’s goal is to contribute towards improvement of education standards by promoting inclusive access to quality and non-discriminatory education for students at all key levels of the system.

Nkasaulo Primary School Head Teacher, Steven Mpwaname said the desks had come at the right

“ The school enrolment will improve . I aslo think that this being a cluster centre ,candidates from Nkapalira and Ntulira Primary Schools will not bring desks and chairs from their schools when coming to sit national examinations here and we are grateful to TNM,” said Mphaname.

Located along the Ntaja/Liwonde road in Machinga district, Nkasaulo Primary School has an enrollment of 1,478 learners, but did not have enough desks.

Recently Trust Fund has reached out with assistance to Soche Hill Secondary School, SOS Primary School in Machinjiri, Blantyre Teachers Training College, Thambe Primary School in Phalombe, Chipoka CDSS in Salima, Vitangalala Junior Primary School and Chigampha Primary School in Kasungu, Tsanya Primary School, Mulanje Mission hospital among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :