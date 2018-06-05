Kabwila wants Mutharika to discipline foul-mouthing Jeffrey, Mchacha over demeaning remarks to Malawi women

Parliament’s Women Caucus has sprung up, demanding President Peter Mutharika to discipline two ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials for attacking women at a political rally.

The chairman of the caucus, Jessie Kabwila has also asked the foul-mouthing DPP secretary general Grazider Jeffrey and the party regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha to apologise to former First Lady Callista Mutharika and Patricia Kaliati for attacking them respectively at a political rally in Mulanje.

Jeffrey said Callista killed her husband late President Bingu wa Mutharika while Mchacha described Kaliati as an idiot for joining the so-called Chilima Movement canvassing for the presidential candidacy of Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

“The two should be disciplined for insulting the modesty of a woman,” said

She said Mutharika should as well be held accountable to the remarks by Jeffrey and Mchacha because he is the head of the party and the insulting words were said in his presence and by not condemning them there and then, he participated an authorised.

“As the champion of HeandShe, the president needs to protect women, he should have condemned the two right away at the rally,” Kabwila said.

She said the insults on Callista and Kaliati are a set back to the crusade to lure more women into political and decion making positions.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said Mutharika could not comment on the matter describing the issue as personal and petty.

Kaliati, the Mulanje West legislator who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national director of women, and her husband, Angie, member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Pasani, belong to different factions in the governing party.

Mchacha publicly insulted Patricia Kaliati in the presence of her husband at a political rally President Peter Mutharika addressed at Limbuli in Mulanje on Saturday, stating that Angie married a foolish woman.

Patricia Kaliati last week led the Chilima Movement, a faction of DPP national governing council (NGC) members and legislators pushing forward Chilima’s name for the party’s presidency, at a news conference where called Mutharika as a clueless leader.

Kabwila has all along be calling Mutharika an inept leader.

