PP courts tiny parties for electoral alliance ahead of 2019 Malawi watershed polls

June 5, 2018 Owen Khamula- Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Erstwhile ruling  Peoples Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda has met six parties outside parliament in a bid to form an electoral alliance to oust President Peter Mutharika at the ballot box in the forthcoming elections.

Mark Katsonga: Still talking to PP

PP’s secretary general Ibrahim Matola, the party’s Vice President (eastern region)  Roy Kachale Banda  and other top party officials met the parties at Agma offices of Mark Katsonga at Maselema in Blantyre on Monday.

Matola was elusive when called to shed light on the meeting. But Katsonga of PPM confirmed the meeting took place.

“We have not yet finished our discussions, we will be meeting again soon. Hopefully, we will conclude our discussions by the end of the month,” he said.

Other parties that attended the meeting include Mafunde, National Unity Party and Assembly for Democracy.

Matola claimed the PP remains strong at grass root although the defections affected the national executive committee.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "PP courts tiny parties for electoral alliance ahead of 2019 Malawi watershed polls"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Julianaa
Guest
Julianaa

Negligible impact you will make with your less than 1% from small parties . With PP You won’t get more than 15%

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
Sindi
Guest
Sindi

Just join MCPbasi. Muchedwa nato ti ma tiny party to

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
33 minutes ago
Ecclesia
Guest
Ecclesia

Another political mistake. Go to Chakwera otherwise akumangani akangowina

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
38 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes