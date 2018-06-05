PP courts tiny parties for electoral alliance ahead of 2019 Malawi watershed polls

Erstwhile ruling Peoples Party (PP) of former president Joyce Banda has met six parties outside parliament in a bid to form an electoral alliance to oust President Peter Mutharika at the ballot box in the forthcoming elections.

PP’s secretary general Ibrahim Matola, the party’s Vice President (eastern region) Roy Kachale Banda and other top party officials met the parties at Agma offices of Mark Katsonga at Maselema in Blantyre on Monday.

Matola was elusive when called to shed light on the meeting. But Katsonga of PPM confirmed the meeting took place.

“We have not yet finished our discussions, we will be meeting again soon. Hopefully, we will conclude our discussions by the end of the month,” he said.

Other parties that attended the meeting include Mafunde, National Unity Party and Assembly for Democracy.

Matola claimed the PP remains strong at grass root although the defections affected the national executive committee.

