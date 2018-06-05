Chilima to address new conference Wednesday as Malawi govt chokes VP’s office

State vice president Saulos Chilima has arranged a news conference on Wednesday to comment on recent political developments, his office has said.

The development comes when the Veep uses personal vehicles for official duties because his official fleet is obsolete and prone to frequent and regular break downs, parliament was told on Tuesday.

Chairperson of the parliamentary cluster committee responsible for the veep’s vote, Lilian Patel said in addition, the office of the vice president has inadequate fleet.

“The ministry of finance should buy the office new vehicles,” said Patel.

This comes at the time when the government has just bought some of the top of the range vehicles for cabinet ministers.

Patel said the principal secretary uses his personal vehicles as well.

She lamented that the office had drastically and consequently reduced the budget.

Chilima fell out with president Peter Mutharika after stories that the veep wants to challenge Mutharika for the position of the ruling Democratic Progressive party.

