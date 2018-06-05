Kutsaira says DPP gaining ground in Central Region

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the Centre, Binton Kutsaira said the party is going stronger in the region which is considered the stronghold of main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He was speaking in Kasungu when he addressed a political rally at Boma Primary School in the district.

The rally saw aspiring Members of Parliament and Councilors being paraded to the people.

Kasungu Municipality Mayor Ireen Katola, Clara Makungwa and Isaac Chiphazi have all shown interest to stand as an MP for Kasungu Central Constituency on DPP ticket.

Addressing people who had flocked to the venue in good numbers despite a lot of people opting for a TNM Super League match, Kutsaira said he was optimistic that central region would give DPP and President Peter Mutharika a lot of votes in the next year’s elections.

“You can see that those who have come forward to stand as Members of Parliament are not ordinary people but people who are rated highly in society. This means that the party now is getting stronger and a lot of people are showing interest to stand on the party’s ticket,

“Not only that, this is also giving us hope that come 2019 we will get more votes because voters look for qualities in aspiring candidates and we see it now,” he said.

Kutsaira explained that as a party they would continue taking the DPP to the people and make it stronger.

DPP Director of Women, Marriam Chimbalanga tackled the issue of the forthcoming party convention saying as central region the party is ready to support the candidature of Mutharika.

“We have welcomed the convention and we are at easy. Everyone should come to the convention. But as a region we have agreed to make Professor Mutharika as a presidential candidate for DPP in 2019 elections,” she pointed out.

Senior Chief Kaomba urged those who have shown interest to stand as MPs to support each other even if they fail to make it during Primary elections.

The rally was attended by Senior Chief Lukwa, Deputy Mayor Hlupekire Chavundikira, former legislator Bokosi Khamba, Deputy Publicity Secretary Zeria Chakale, Director of youth Rajab Malimba and former People Party Provincial Chairperson, David Kambalame among others.

