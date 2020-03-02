MCP makes huge sacrifices to accommodate alliance with UTM – Kunkuyu
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it has made huge sacrifices and unprecedented give ins to accommodate an alliance with UTM Party in a bid to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika at the ballot box this May in Malawi’s first ever fresh elections.
MCP campaign director Moses Kunkuyu said this on Sunday in Blantyre during the launch of party stewards.
“We have made very tough decisions to arrive at this decision, there have to be huge sacrifices but we have to do it for the love of Malawi,” he said.
MCP and UTM have not yet made an agreement on the alliance but the UTM president Saulos Chilima said at a rally on Sunday in Mzuzu that the alliance talks are going on.
Chilima said people will be informed on the outcome of the talks, urging them to support whatever the outcome maybe and ensure that UTM gets into government.
He said other parties are under pressure to implement changes due to the 50 percent+one requirement to win the presidential election slated for May 19 2020. He said parties have been taken unawares and will do things to hoodwink people.
The ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) has already sealed an alliance deal with its long time political partner, the United Democratic Front (UDF).
Kunkuyu, however, could not say which sacrifices and tough decisions the party has made.
However, some political analysts say they are to do with positions, such as the presidential candidate and running mate as the MCP initially said it could not allow its vice president Sidik Mia out of the running mate position.
A UTM national executive alliance select team is currently meeting in Lilongwe to hammer out the alliance deals to be presented to the MCP.
Kulankhula kwa chibwana a Kunkuyu are you implying that others are not sacrificing? Have you already forgotten that you are a product of the CASHGATE party??
By sacrifices am sure you are referring to positions. Anthu adyera inu!
Everbody is making sacrifices.
Democracy is not cheap but sacrifice is a necessary evil. Tikufuna Malawi wokomela aliyese
Koma nde muli ndi imman tu bola osapitaso ku court
Is there any news here?
From dpp to utm, from utm to mcp
Sorry muthera moyrnda mu chipululu
Just tell us one thing, days are going anzanu ananena
Now you are bringing the fearsome Youth League guys disguised as stewards..Foolish thinking…Akangwigwi inu
A Pioneer abweranso in the name of stewards