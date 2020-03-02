MCP makes huge sacrifices to accommodate alliance with UTM – Kunkuyu

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it has made huge sacrifices and unprecedented give ins to accommodate an alliance with UTM Party in a bid to wrestle power from President Peter Mutharika at the ballot box this May in Malawi’s first ever fresh elections.

MCP campaign director Moses Kunkuyu said this on Sunday in Blantyre during the launch of party stewards.

“We have made very tough decisions to arrive at this decision, there have to be huge sacrifices but we have to do it for the love of Malawi,” he said.

MCP and UTM have not yet made an agreement on the alliance but the UTM president Saulos Chilima said at a rally on Sunday in Mzuzu that the alliance talks are going on.

Chilima said people will be informed on the outcome of the talks, urging them to support whatever the outcome maybe and ensure that UTM gets into government.

He said other parties are under pressure to implement changes due to the 50 percent+one requirement to win the presidential election slated for May 19 2020. He said parties have been taken unawares and will do things to hoodwink people.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) has already sealed an alliance deal with its long time political partner, the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Kunkuyu, however, could not say which sacrifices and tough decisions the party has made.

However, some political analysts say they are to do with positions, such as the presidential candidate and running mate as the MCP initially said it could not allow its vice president Sidik Mia out of the running mate position.

A UTM national executive alliance select team is currently meeting in Lilongwe to hammer out the alliance deals to be presented to the MCP.

