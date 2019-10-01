MCP mourns social media operative killed in road accident

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is mourning the tragic death of one of its loyal members and a party social media operative, Stella Chauwa.

Chauwa, popularly known as Lissa Ashley Mcnilly in social media circles, was killed on Monday along with her two children in a car crash at Raiply along the Chikangawa Forest M1 road in Mzimba.

Chauwa is famously known on Facebook for her posts praising the MCP leadership.

Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha said Chauwa lost control of her Mazda salon vehicle registration number LL 8344 and collided with a Ford Everest station wagon registration number BL 7404 after veering off the lane of the Ford Everest.

Chauwa, 32 and Michelle Kalonga, 14, died on the spot while Mbumba Kalonga, 10, died at Mzimba district hospital.

She said to have set off around 1 am from Lilongwe to drop off Michelle at St. Mary’s secondary school in Rumphi.

The burial ceremony of the body of Chauwa and the children would take place on Wednesday in Area 18, Lilongwe.

She hailed from Chiwere village in chief Mbwatalika’s area in Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :