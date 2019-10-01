Supreme Court refuses to suspend anti- Ansah protests

October 1, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 20 Comments

The Supreme Court of Appeal has refused to grant permission for suspension of the ongoing anti-Jane Ansah protests, saying there are better ways of dealing with criminality and violence.

Justice Lovemore Chikopa delivered the ruling

The Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale sought an injunction restraining the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) from holding any demonstrations until they have financially compensated those who suffered damage to person or property during previous demonstrations.

But Justice Lovemore Chikopa, in his ruling refused to grant such an injunction against the protests.

“We will not grant them. Not because there has not been violence or criminality. Not because there is no possibility of criminality or violence.

“But because, there are in so far as the applications are premised on possible violence and criminality, better ways of dealing with violence and criminality,” says Chikopa.

He said for instance the police lack of resources the solution is not to stop demonstrations, saying it is to resource the police adequately.

“It is not enough in our view to just stand up and claim lack of resources. We think anybody can do that.

“Even more than the Inspector General should have gone on to show that such want of resources was though no fault of police service and that they up to this point done all they could retrieve the situation to no avail,” Chikopa said.

The Supreme Court judge said the issues raised by the Attorney General could have been raised before district commissioners or anyone acting on their behalf.

Chikopa said in case of not having been satisfied with the outcome from the district commissioners, the attorney general then could have gone to the High Court and eventually the Supreme Court.

“The fact that the Inspector General does not make reference to any meetings or discussions under Section 98 means that there were never any such interactions,” said Chikopa.

Chikopa said the Republican Constitution unconditionally gives the right of the people to demonstrate, saying the executive have therefore no powers to ban it or the executive cannot use the courts to ban the protests.

Muhariwa
Guest
Muhariwa

His Excellency JUSTICE CHIKOPA, I am for the first time been highly impressed with your ruling that ; The Executive have no power to Or any opportunity to use the Courts to ban demonstrations as long as it is done on a peaceful manner.This is very shameful to Mr Kaphale who doubles as MEC lawyer and at the same time Chief lawyer of the Government. You one problem we have in Malawi is that all the time Judges are appointed by the president and causing and inter- fear with Judiciary. I really admire SA who can take their President left,right… Read more »

3 hours ago
joseph Banda
Guest
joseph Banda

read your article again if you think mr. kaphale should be ashamed and the judge be called his excellency. tell the people when demos have peaceful?

3 hours ago
joseph Banda
Guest
joseph Banda

If We all See Substance over Form, no matter what the law say.

3 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

WOW!

3 hours ago
2019
Guest
2019

17 demonstrations and no tangible achievement, only death, beatings and theft. Nanu Justice chikopa you are being too legalistic in your interpretation of the law

3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

You haven’t seen any achievement? This is one of them.

3 hours ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Fix the problems and not trying to suppress the law. Mutharika, see it is possible to govern well. Be mindful in few years to come you won’t be the head of state, then why fighting the laws you will need ? We are told you are a constitutional law expert but looks like its just for passing exams

4 hours ago
Mandado@147
Guest
[email protected]

Only if we had functioning systems like this and functioning brains then Malawi would be like a better place to live!

4 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

What a shameful judge is justice Chikopa on this vengeance of immoral cerebrations by unruly PEOPLE.BEING A CHEWA OF CHEWA HERITAGE NO WONDER WHY HE RULES FOR THE FAVOUR OF THE VIOLETING MARRAUDERS ONLY TO DISGRANTLE THE RULLING GOVERNMENT.IT CLEARLY SHOWS THAT SOME JUDICIARY EXPERTS ARE IN THE FAVOUR OF OPPOSITION BASING ON THE ILL WISHING OF LOMWE LEADERSHIP.EVEN IF IT WAS TUMBUKA LEADERSHIP,CHEAS WOULD STILL HAVE CRITICISED FOR THEY BELIEVE THAT MALAWI IS BY VIRTUE A CHEWA LEARNING NATION .SO THEY SEE IT AS A TABOO TO BE RULLED BY SOMEONE WHO IS OF THE MINORITY IN POPULATION

4 hours ago
Diaspora
Guest
Diaspora

Well, not everyone can like the ruling but deep down your brains you know the Judge is right. Without taking sides, there is so much pressure to our AG. He need to relax and reflect on issues before making any move. A minor consultation would also save his day.

Again, this is not about who made the judgement against who. Lets stop relating everything to tribes or regions

3 hours ago
Mangochi Kabwafu
Guest
Mangochi Kabwafu

Law.

3 hours ago
Mr Truth Pains
Guest
Mr Truth Pains

Kkkkk Educate this foolish Kaphale to understand the Law much better.

It seems he lack Capacity to be Attorney General, he does things in hurry not taking precaution measures.

Chikopa your observations is indeed up to the point. We need supreme charge to have that calibre.

4 hours ago
Coaster
Guest
Coaster

Apa ndiye athila uchi limozi ndi sugar mu tea basi wakunsewu wakwana basi

5 hours ago
FRED LOCKS
Guest
FRED LOCKS

apa ndiye kaphale wapepera

5 hours ago