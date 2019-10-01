Chakwera has good case and cause – Lawyer

One of the lawyers representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera in the historic elections petition case at the Constitutional Court in Lilongwe, Mordecai Msisha has said he was pleased Chakwera has done a good job in his testimony.

Chakwera says correction fluid Tippex was used on results sheets and some results did not match 

Msisha said in an interview after Chakwera finished his testimony that,  the second petitioner in the case, who is seeking to nullify the May presidential elections and that the court should order a re-run, alleging that President Peter Mutharika won the vote via “irregularities and tippex results” has  argued his case well and has good cause to seek justice.

He said Chakwera’s case is premised on irregularities illegalities.

The irregularities and illegalities, if taken into account, a re-run is unavoidable, the MCP lawyers say.

Chakwera said in re-examination before he ended his testimony that  he decided to petition the  court after he was given information by his party representatives that some results that were tallied and were coming to tally centres did not match with what was on the ground.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has insisted there was “no skulduggery” involved in the compilation of the votes in either the presidential or parliamentary elections.

Chairperson of the five-judge panel Healy Potani has given fresh direction, limiting cross-examinations of witnesses to expedite the case.

Chakwera, who came second in the presidential race, claims through one of his key witnesses, Peter Lackson, that he polled 1 955 901 votes against Mutharika’s 1 873 689, according to the party’s parallel national tally centre.

The witness, whose sworn statement is on Constitutional Court record, says they established a computer-based results management platform, which was designed to collect results throughout the country using software which would upload the results directly into their system in conjunction with phone calls and hand delivered results of Form 66C.

Lackson, who will testify for Chakwera claims the irregularities affected more than 1 520 427 votes cast, which he says is 30 percent of the total vote cast.

“Based on the magnitude of the votes affected by the irregularities, there is material evidence that the determination of presidential elections is neither credible nor done in accordance with the established procedures set out under the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act (PPEA),” Lackson claims.

Lackson’s sworn statement is among several that Chakwera has filed in the matter.

Chakwera, in his 13-paged election petition on court record, is also asking the court to nullify the results of the May 21 Presidential Election as he claims it was not conducted in accordance with the Constitution.

The MCP presidential hopeful is also asking the Constitutional Court to direct MEC to organise and conduct a fresh Presidential Election in strict conformity with the Constitution and Presidential and Parliamentary Elections Act .

Charie
Guest
Charie

Apa nde wamuphura nalo bodza chakwera kapena mkufuna kumukolora zose za thumba, Vuto lomapita ku mademo Malo movetsera zili Ku Court ndii menero kulemba za bodza .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
2019
Guest
2019

If Chakwera has real good case why is it that MCP always prepare food and water at its HQ to feed the hrdc demonstrators? Is hrdc the NGO wing of mcp? Are you trying to maintain populist pressure to hide your legal shortfall?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Machendekhwepe
Guest
Machendekhwepe

Hahaha a Msiska ur client has flopped Chilima tried ur just salivating for his money. I thot u will be bringing alternative results that shows Chakwera was winning but victory was robbed. What a failed case

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Arafati chimali
Guest
Arafati chimali

A Msisha kumulimbisa mtima bwana

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Noxy
Guest
Noxy

Paja MCP imaoneka ngati ikuwina ikuwina kenako muzangomva referee akuti yaluza.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
FRED LOCKS
Guest
FRED LOCKS

TIYENI NAZONI WE ARE STILL FASTING AND PRAYING FOR THIS CASE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mbwiyache
Guest
Mbwiyache

That's good dpp mulila

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ishmaeli
Guest
Ishmaeli

Palibe choti nkulira nacho apa. Didi you follow how Lazalo was struggling in court?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Ineyo basi
Guest
Ineyo basi

i dont remember hearing him struggling,the problem is that u follow the case,while u hav someone in mind nt what is happening on the ground i.e. you want to tell me that Mbeta had a point on asking about the parliamentary results instead of presidential?him is just one of the useless lawyers i hav ever seen

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago